Critical Comparison: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) & Centurylink (CTL)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NYSE: CTL) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Centurylink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $106.55 billion 0.81 $8.21 billion $4.12 10.59 Centurylink $17.66 billion 1.38 $1.39 billion $1.47 15.31

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Centurylink. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centurylink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centurylink pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Centurylink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centurylink 3 7 7 0 2.24

Centurylink has a consensus price target of $21.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Given Centurylink’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.70% 8.49% 4.71% Centurylink 7.62% 4.50% 1.36%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats Centurylink on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services. It also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line solution for transmission of data between sites; colocation and data center services comprising cloud, hosting, and application management solutions; wavelength services that provide customers required bandwidth with an end-to-end transport solution of a bandwidth; and network security solutions, as well as sells telecommunications equipment and resells software, and provides network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks. In addition, the company offers local calling services; long-distance and toll-free services; information technology (IT) services, such as transporting and delivering enterprise data and applications; and managed services consisting of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

