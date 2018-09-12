Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Nomura assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reduced their price objective on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1,732.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 253.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 76,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.2% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 834,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 969,312.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

