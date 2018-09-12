Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,350,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,458,000 after acquiring an additional 575,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,313.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $924.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.