Covance (CVD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Covance (NYSE:CVD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Covance earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 49.1953154406299 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVD stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday.

Covance Company Profile

Covance Inc is engaged in drug development services. The Company provides a range of early-stage and late-stage product development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Company also provides laboratory testing services to the chemical, agrochemical and food industries. The Company operates in two segments: early development services, and late-stage development services.

