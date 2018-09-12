Copa (CPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is being aided by impressive demand for air travel on the back of an improving Latin American economy. The company's top line is being aided by strong growth of passenger revenues. The carrier's efforts to reward shareholders is also encouraging. To this end, Copa Holdings increased its quarterly dividend payment by 16% in February 2018. It also has an impressive record with respect to punctuality. However, high fuel costs as well as the weakening currencies in Brazil and Argentina are headwinds for the company going forward. The currency headwind in Brazil and Argentina is likely to impact the company's unit revenues in the third quarter. Moreover, the company expects fuel costs to be $2.30 per gallon in the currenct year, much higher than $1.87 in 2017.”

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copa from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Copa from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Copa has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts predict that Copa will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

