Contrasting Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TRIL) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.49 million N/A N/A Trillium Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.78 million ($3.55) -1.72

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.27% -34.61% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -259.19% -51.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Trillium Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Trillium Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trillium Therapeutics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Trillium Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, as well as a strategic research collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which is in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

