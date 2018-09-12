Contrasting Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (BURCA) & Vivint Solar (VSLR)

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE: VSLR) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burnham Holdings Inc Class A and Vivint Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Solar has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Burnham Holdings Inc Class A.

Dividends

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Vivint Solar does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham Holdings Inc Class A and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0.98% N/A N/A Vivint Solar 67.35% -36.77% -9.24%

Risk and Volatility

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burnham Holdings Inc Class A and Vivint Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham Holdings Inc Class A $176.66 million 0.26 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.23 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.20

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Burnham Holdings Inc Class A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Burnham Holdings Inc Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham Holdings Inc Class A

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, military bases, and multi-unit residential buildings. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

