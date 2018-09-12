Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.19 ($60.68).

ETR COP opened at €50.35 ($58.55) on Tuesday. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a one year high of €60.30 ($70.12).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

