Comparing WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) and Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (MURGY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) and Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.36 $404.73 million $0.78 22.21 Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn $60.52 billion 0.56 $375.00 million N/A N/A

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60 Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn 1 2 5 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn 0.54% 1.06% 0.12%

Volatility and Risk

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn beats WM MORRISON SUP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, crop insurance systems, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, retroactive, aviation, space, and workers' compensation. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

