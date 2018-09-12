Communications Systems (JCS) & Fabrinet (FN) Financial Survey

Communications Systems (NYSE: FN) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -15.04% -21.77% -18.16% Fabrinet 6.14% 12.68% 8.72%

Communications Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and Fabrinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.37 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -21.93 Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.23 $84.16 million $2.98 15.58

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Communications Systems. Communications Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fabrinet does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Communications Systems and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50

Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Fabrinet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Communications Systems.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Communications Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

