Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowers Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,187 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,700,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,593,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DWDP opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

