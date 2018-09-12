Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.11 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

