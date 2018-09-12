Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,333,000 after acquiring an additional 318,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,754,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $142,568,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,449,000 after acquiring an additional 491,843 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

