Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosts Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,245 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 316,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 292,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

DHI stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

