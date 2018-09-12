Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. ValuEngine raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

NYSE:REG opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

