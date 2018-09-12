Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on October 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

