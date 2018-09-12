Colony Group LLC Trims Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,062 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Red Hat worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat in the first quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Red Hat by 16,350.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat during the second quarter worth $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Hat by 17,117.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 136,597 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Red Hat by 95.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RHT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.03.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

