Colony Group LLC Buys 815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 327,470 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

NYSE:CAT opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

