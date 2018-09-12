CoinMeet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $955,922.00 (MEET)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. CoinMeet has a market cap of $0.00 and $955,922.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMeet token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and DragonEX. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00281111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146323 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet launched on April 2nd, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin . The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

