Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,696 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,384,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,443,390,000 after acquiring an additional 836,521 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,137,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,432,713,000 after acquiring an additional 414,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,892,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,540,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, insider Sean Middleton sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $346,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $126,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $873,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $5,120,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

