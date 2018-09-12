Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 34.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,538,000 after acquiring an additional 320,050 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 145.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

