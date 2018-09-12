Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,164 Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Unifi stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $181.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.42 million. analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $325,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 22,459 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $726,548.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,816.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,235,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

