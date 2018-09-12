Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,211,893 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.00 million. equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

