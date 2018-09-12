Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 8,204 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Newpark Resources’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

