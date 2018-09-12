Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 21,229 Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 307.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72,953.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,794 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,878,000 after buying an additional 242,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after buying an additional 265,453 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,296,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 266,716 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.