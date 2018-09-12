Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust comprises about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

EFT stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

