Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,660 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,390 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.