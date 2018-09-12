CIBC Upgrades Element Fleet Management (EFN) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

