Christopher & Banks Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (CBK)

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Christopher & Banks in a research report issued on Monday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Christopher & Banks’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBK. ValuEngine upgraded Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of CBK opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.19. Christopher & Banks has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

In other Christopher & Banks news, major shareholder Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 52,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $48,641.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 42,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,462.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 344,219 shares of company stock valued at $339,466. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Christopher & Banks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.13% of Christopher & Banks worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

