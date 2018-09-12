China Yuchai International (CYD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Greenridge Global started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

CYD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,728. The stock has a market cap of $765.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $635.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.31%. research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

