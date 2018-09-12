Chevron (CVX) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $603,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12,404.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 478.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

