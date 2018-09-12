Charter Communications (CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.93.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $312.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

