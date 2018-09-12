Centaur Media Plc (CAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CAU stock opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAU. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

