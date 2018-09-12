Celanese Co. (CE) Holdings Trimmed by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Celanese by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,695,000 after purchasing an additional 969,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,088,000 after purchasing an additional 794,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 767,484 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,612,000 after purchasing an additional 341,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.10 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

