CDW common stock (CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW common stock from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. CDW common stock has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CDW common stock will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other CDW common stock news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,452,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,273,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,929. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CDW common stock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CDW common stock during the second quarter worth about $5,647,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW common stock by 107.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of CDW common stock during the second quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CDW common stock during the second quarter worth about $6,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

