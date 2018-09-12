CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 118,215 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 5.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.