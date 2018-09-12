CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $5.85 Million in Ensco Plc (ESV)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805,310 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Ensco accounts for approximately 3.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.18% of Ensco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,085,007 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,386 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ensco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ensco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Ensco by 104.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,212,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 4,203,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Ensco in the second quarter worth approximately $21,425,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

