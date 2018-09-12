CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,075 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE:HFC opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

