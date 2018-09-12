carVertical Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $27,125.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00282444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146468 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000518 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,889,585 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

