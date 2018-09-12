Carbonite (CARB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Carbonite from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. MED upped their target price on Carbonite from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbonite from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carbonite has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $625,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $46,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,797 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter valued at $52,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carbonite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carbonite by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 657,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

