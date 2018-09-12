Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 48,713 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,713 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 12.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equifax by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,239 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 947.0% during the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 111,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

EFX stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

