Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.96 Million Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

