Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 61,642.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,195,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 552.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,882.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $62.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.