Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $110.27 Million Stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,653,961 shares during the quarter. Ocean Rig UDW makes up 1.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Ocean Rig UDW worth $110,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 1,485.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter valued at $73,052,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter valued at $6,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Ocean Rig UDW had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. Ocean Rig UDW’s quarterly revenue was down 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocean Rig UDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

