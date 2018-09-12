Cameco (CCJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cameco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CCJ opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.80 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

