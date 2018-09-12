Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

eBay stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,578. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

