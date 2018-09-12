Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $66,054,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $21,288,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $9,223,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,486.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Evergy stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

