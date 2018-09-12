Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $50,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $18,120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

