Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,400 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,292,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,312,000 after purchasing an additional 487,099 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEC opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JEC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

