Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 127,600 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 276.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 147.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

